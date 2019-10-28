Nightly Buzz, Oct. 28, 2019: Kincade Fire spreads + More PG&E blackouts + Sacramento SPCA takes Sonoma animals

Welcome to the Sacramento Bee’s Nightly Buzz, our new evening video news report. Click the video above to watch our recap of today’s top stories.

Kincade Fire containment drops to 5%

The Kincade Fire in Sonoma County continued on Monday morning, fueled by 75 mile per hour winds.

Winds reached 100 mph in some areas of California

The National Weather Service and PG&E reported wind gusts exceeding 100 miles per hour in multiple areas over the weekend.

Red flag warning over for now, PG&E checks power lines

As of Monday morning, the National Weather Service lifted its Red Flag warning as high winds died down.

Sacramento SPCA takes in animals from Sonoma County

The Humane Society of Sonoma County had to evacuate their shelter because of the Kincade Fire, so 42 dogs and cats were transferred to the Sacramento SPCA.

