Nightly Buzz, Nov. 4, 2019: Double homicide + Wildfire update + Old Sac Christmas tree

Welcome to the Sacramento Bee’s Nightly Buzz, our new evening video news report. Click the video above to watch our recap of today’s top stories.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Don’t miss a Nightly Buzz! Get it on our app: Download at sacbee.com/mobile. In the app, go to settings and turn on “Push Alerts.”

Update: Kincade wildfire close to full containment

As winds calm, Cal Fire crews are closer to full containment on the Kincade Fire, California’s largest fire of 2019. However, a handful of new, smaller wildfires have prompted evacuation orders and warnings.

»» Read more here

Woman impaled through leg with metal bar

A woman was impaled through the leg over the weekend when a large metal bar fell off a big rig driving on Highway 99 near Fruitridge Road and pierced the car she was riding in.

»» Read more here

2 killed in shooting near Northgate Boulevard

Two people were killed in a shooting near Sacramento’s Northgate neighborhood.

»» Read more here

Christmas tree goes up in Old Sac

A 62-foot white fir tree went up at the Old Sacramento Waterfront Monday morning. It’s the largest tree ever displayed in Old Sacramento.

»» Read more here