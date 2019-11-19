Nightly Buzz
Nightly Buzz, Nov. 19, 2019: Fines for e-scooter misuse + 300,000 PG&E customers could lose power + Kings host community meal
Welcome to the Sacramento Bee’s Nightly Buzz, our new evening video news report. Click the video above to watch our recap of today’s top stories.
Don’t miss a Nightly Buzz! Get it on our app: Download at sacbee.com/mobile. In the app, go to settings and turn on “Push Alerts.”
Riding an e-scooter on the sidewalk? It could now cost you
Starting today, people who ride motorized scooters on the sidewalk in Sacramento could be fined $207.
Trump vehicle emission rules prompt fear in Sacramento of federal road-fund loss
Sacramento leaders passed a new regional transportation spending plan.
PG&E says over 300,000 customers could lose power in Wednesday blackout
PG&E increased its estimate of customers impacted by Wednesday’s possible shutoff to more than 300,000 homes and businesses.
Kings kick off Season of Doing Good
Kings players hosted three events Monday as part of this year’s Season of Doing Good.
Comments