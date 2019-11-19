Nightly Buzz, Nov. 19, 2019: Fines for e-scooter misuse + 300,000 PG&E customers could lose power + Kings host community meal

Welcome to the Sacramento Bee’s Nightly Buzz, our new evening video news report. Click the video above to watch our recap of today’s top stories.

Don’t miss a Nightly Buzz! Get it on our app: Download at sacbee.com/mobile. In the app, go to settings and turn on “Push Alerts.”

Riding an e-scooter on the sidewalk? It could now cost you

Starting today, people who ride motorized scooters on the sidewalk in Sacramento could be fined $207.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

»» Read more here

Trump vehicle emission rules prompt fear in Sacramento of federal road-fund loss

Sacramento leaders passed a new regional transportation spending plan.

»» Read more here

PG&E says over 300,000 customers could lose power in Wednesday blackout

PG&E increased its estimate of customers impacted by Wednesday’s possible shutoff to more than 300,000 homes and businesses.

»» Read more here

Kings kick off Season of Doing Good

Kings players hosted three events Monday as part of this year’s Season of Doing Good.

»» Read more here