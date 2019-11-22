Nightly Buzz, Nov. 22, 2019: Easier downtown parking + Housing permits soar + Big pot bust

Welcome to the Sacramento Bee’s Nightly Buzz, our new evening video news report. Click the video above to watch our recap of today’s top stories.

Don’t miss a Nightly Buzz! Get it on our app: Download at sacbee.com/mobile. In the app, go to settings and turn on “Push Alerts.”

SacPark aims to ease parking in downtown core

SacPark has partnered with Ticketmaster, Arrive and Waze to provide a more streamlined way to purchase parking ahead of events in Sacramento.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

»» Read more here

Building permits for California homes surge after lull

The state Department of Finance announced California’s rate of approving new housing permits jumped in September after slumping for much of this year.

»» Read more here

12 Mexican citizens arrested in Butte marijuana raid





12 people were arrested for their involvement in a marijuana grow operation. »» Read more here Home of late Robin Williams for sale on San Francisco Bay The Northern California home of late actor and comedian Robin Williams is for sale for $7.25 million. »» Read more here