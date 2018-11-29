Downtown stretch of I-5 crumbles again, closing lanes. Expect major delays, CHP warns

The crumbling stretch of Interstate 5 near downtown Sacramento that underwent repeated emergency repairs during the summer once again has multiple lanes and an on-ramp closed after overnight wind and rain caused serious erosion damage, highway officials say.

The No. 4 and No. 5 lanes of northbound I-5 are closed from L Street to the Richards Boulevard on-ramp, including that ramp, California Highway Patrol and Caltrans said Thursday morning. The Richards Boulevard off-ramp remains open, Caltrans said.

A photo posted by CHP’s Valley Division to Facebook shows a massive, crater-like pothole that had formed on the right shoulder of I-5.

Serious traffic congestion is expected as a result, through at least Thursday morning’s commute, and CHP in a Facebook post advised commuters to use Interstate 80 or Highway 50 as alternate routes.

There is no estimated time of reopening, but CHP said in its Facebook post that it will be a “long term closure.”

Wednesday evening saw significant wind and some rain throughout Sacramento. Forecasts had called for gusts of 30 mph or heavier.

Caltrans has performed overnight work multiple times to mend sections of I-5 near Richards Boulevard in both directions. On two occasions in August, concrete slabs on an elevated stretch of the freeway broke into large chunks: On Aug. 1, these chunks damaged about 10 vehicles; on Aug. 30, the repaired slabs broke open again, and the resulting potholes damaged about two dozen vehicles and brought traffic to a standstill.

Nighttime closures for repair work continued off and on from early August through mid-September.

Caltrans spokeswoman Deanna Shoopman told The Bee in September that the freeway was built in 1974, and the troubled portion is in bad need of major overhaul. Most of the damage it sustains comes from big rigs, she added.

“They keep Band-Aiding it over and over until you can’t Band-Aid it any longer,” she told The Bee. “It needs to be rehabilitated.”