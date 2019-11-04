Woodland driver dies in rollover crash on I-505, CHP says

A driver was killed in a one-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 505 late Saturday, west of Woodland, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The driver of a 1994 Honda was traveling northbound on I-505 near County Road 19 at about 11:40 p.m. Saturday when they lost control, causing the vehicle to roll multiple times, CHP’s Woodland office said Monday in a news release.

The driver, identified by the CHP only as a Woodland resident, died at the scene.

The victim will be identified by the Yolo County Coroner’s Office.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

It is unknown whether drugs or alcohol played a role in the collision, which is still under investigation, according to the CHP.

Anyone with information on the crash is urged to contact the CHP Woodland office at 530-662-4685.