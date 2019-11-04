Transportation
Woodland driver dies in rollover crash on I-505, CHP says
A driver was killed in a one-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 505 late Saturday, west of Woodland, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The driver of a 1994 Honda was traveling northbound on I-505 near County Road 19 at about 11:40 p.m. Saturday when they lost control, causing the vehicle to roll multiple times, CHP’s Woodland office said Monday in a news release.
The driver, identified by the CHP only as a Woodland resident, died at the scene.
The victim will be identified by the Yolo County Coroner’s Office.
It is unknown whether drugs or alcohol played a role in the collision, which is still under investigation, according to the CHP.
Anyone with information on the crash is urged to contact the CHP Woodland office at 530-662-4685.
