Head-on crash on Highway 12 near Delta kills 1, injures 3, CHP says

One person was killed and others suffered major injuries in a head-on crash Thursday morning on Highway 12 near the Delta, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision occurred between around 4 a.m. west of Correia Road, about halfway between Rio Vista and Lodi, when a vehicle crossed over double-yellow lines and collided with an oncoming vehicle while attempting to overtake traffic, CHP’s Stockton office said in a news release.

Four occupants total between the two vehicles were hospitalized, at least two of them with “major injuries,” according to the CHP. One of those victims succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital, the news release said.

Highway 12 was closed for about two hours but has since reopened, according to the CHP.

The incident remains under investigation. It is not known if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision, the CHP says.

Identification of the deceased will be handled by the San Joaquin County coroner’s office.