2 killed after car rear-ends big rig at full speed on I-5 near Elk Grove, CHP says

A driver and passenger were killed in a collision with a stopped big rig Sunday night on Interstate 5 near Elk Grove Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Just after 9 p.m., a Nissan Versa traveling about 70 mph struck a tractor-trailer that had come to a stop in the right lane of southbound I-5, the CHP South Sacramento office said in a news release. The big rig was stopped due to a prior traffic collision, according to the CHP.

The Nissan did not slow down, colliding directly into the rear of the truck. The vehicle’s driver and a passenger in the front seat sustained fatal injuries, the CHP said. The truck’s driver was not injured.

The collision remains under investigation, and it is not known whether drugs or alcohol played a role.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

The victims will be identified by the Sacramento County coroner’s office pending notification of family.