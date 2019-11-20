Coroner identifies two 19-year-old women killed in big-rig crash on I-5 in Elk Grove

The Sacramento County coroner’s office has identified two 19-year-old women killed in a Sunday night crash involving a big rig on Interstate 5.

Mariah Alvarado and Cierra Wallace, both of Stockton, were killed when the Nissan Versa they were traveling in struck a stopped big rig at full speed near Elk Grove Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol. The big rig had been stopped after an earlier collision.

The Nissan was traveling about 70 mph and did not attempt to stop or slow down as it rear-ended the truck, which was in the right lane of southbound I-5, the CHP said in a news release.

The driver and front passenger in the Nissan sustained fatal injuries, according to the CHP. The truck driver was not injured.

The collision remains under investigation, and it is not known whether drugs or alcohol played a role.