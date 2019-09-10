This Geo Tracker may be ‘easily distinguishable,’ but Arizona police can’t find it

Someone drove off in a Geo Tracker painted like a zebra-striped “Jurassic Park” vehicle, and police in Snowflake-Taylor, Arizona, would like some help getting it back, a Facebook post says. Snowflake-Taylor Police Department

Police in an Arizona community are asking for some help looking for a missing vehicle - but not just any missing vehicle, a Facebook post shows.

Someone drove off Monday in a Geo Tracker painted in zebra stripes with Jurassic Park stickers on the doors, Snowflake-Taylor police wrote with a photo of the vehicle.

“We are currently trying to locate it in an effort to bring it back to its owners,” police wrote. The vehicle was last seen being driven by a 17-year-old girl, they say.

Police said there’s “a good chance” people living in the area have seen the “easily distinguishable” vehicle in the past. They asked anyone with information to contact them at 928-536-7500.

Snowflake and Taylor are adjacent communities slightly southeast of Flagstaff near the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest.