Election 2018: Could Sacramento see record voter turnout?

A tally of ballots Tuesday afternoon showed strong voter turnout in Sacramento County.

County elections officials had processed more than 276,000 ballots as of mid-day Tuesday, spokeswoman Janna Haynes said. That number includes 260,117 ballots that had been dropped off or mailed prior to election day.

In the general election in November 2014, another midterm and gubernatorial election, the county had a total of about 330,000 ballots cast. Just under 311,000 ballots were cast in Sacramento County in this year’s June primary.

The largest local turnout in at least a decade was the 2016 general election, when 575,711 ballots were cast in Sacramento.

The polls close at 8 p.m. but mail-in ballots were still being collected from drop-off locations Tuesday, and others are expected to arrive by mail in coming days.

California Secretary of State Alex Padilla said a record 19.6 million Californians are registered to vote in this election. That’s about 78 percent of eligible voters – the highest percentage for a gubernatorial election since 1950.