What to know about Tuesday’s Northern California election for Assembly District 1

Election Day is almost here for voters in California Assembly District 1.

Republican Megan Dahle and Democrat Elizabeth Betancourt are vying for the district spanning much of Northern California’s eastern edge. The seat was vacated by Dahle’s husband and former Assemblyman Brian Dahle earlier this year after he won the District 1 state Senate seat in June.

In the August special primary, Betancourt led all candidates with 38.6 percent of the vote. Megan Dahle won 35.6 percent of the vote. The other three candidates in the race, all Republican, garnered a combined 25.7 percent of the vote.

Betancourt, a Shasta County resident, is a local farmer and small business owner who has spent nearly 20 years of her career in resource management and water policy in rural areas.

Betancourt previously told The Bee that she would focus on investments in forest management, health care resources and education options. Being a part of the majority party in the Legislature would “allow me to more effectively negotiate relationships I’ve built,” she said.

Dahle, a Bieber resident, is a local dry land wheat farmer and small business owner, and the former president of the Big Valley Joint Unified School Board.

Dahle said she has been able to connect with state stakeholders during her husband’s time in the Legislature, telling the Bee, “I have those relationships and frankly, I’ve watched Brian do it.” She said she would seek more state funding for vegetation management, public safety and education.

The district, which is widely considered a conservative stronghold, represents the northeastern corner of the state from Lake Tahoe to the Oregon border. Betancourt has raised roughly $135,000 in campaign funds this year, while Dahle has raised roughly $348,000.

HOW TO VOTE

Eligible voters in Lassen, Modoc, Nevada, Plumas, Shasta, Sierra and Siskiyou counties and parts of Butte and Placer counties can vote in the District 1 election.

The special primary election will take place Nov. 5. Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

Check your voter registration status online at voterstatus.sos.ca.gov or by calling your local registrar.

Find your polling place through your county registrar.

If you live in Butte or Nevada counties, automatic mail-in ballots have already been sent out. Mail-in ballots must be postmarked on or before Nov. 5. Both counties have several “vote centers” to drop off ballots and assist voters as well.

Eligible voters who have not registered can fill out a conditional ballot at their local poll on Election Day.

For more information on the special election, visit the California Secretary of State’s webpage on Assembly District 1 voting.