U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-Alpine), center, leaves court Monday, Sept. 24, 2018, in San Diego. Hunter and his wife Margaret pleaded not guilty on Aug. 23 to charges they illegally used his campaign account for personal expenses. Despite the criminal allegations, a new poll shows Hunter leading against his Democratic appont. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Congressman under indictment still leading his opponent, new poll shows

By Andrew Sheeler

asheeler@thetribunenews.com

September 27, 2018 11:42 AM

Congressman Duncan Hunter, R-Alpine, still holds a significant lead over his Democratic opponent in the November election, despite the fact that he has been indicted on multiple federal crimes, according to a poll released Thursday.

The poll, from Monmouth University, shows 49 percent of all potential voters support Hunter; in addition, one in 10 voters who believe Hunter is guilty of the federal criminal allegations against him “are still willing to support his re-election to the U.S. House of Representatives,” according to a Monmouth statement.

The poll shows Ammar Campa-Najjar, Hunter’s opponent, with 41 percent support. However, another 10 percent of potential voters are undecided.

Hunter and his wife face multiple criminal charges in federal court, including for campaign finance violations and wire fraud.

Andrew Sheeler: 805-781-7934, @andrewsheeler

