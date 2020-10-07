‘We’re going to be stubborn about it.’ Gavin Newsom says theme parks won’t reopen anytime soon

Disneyland, and other large theme parks in California, won’t be reopening any time soon.

That’s the message California Gov. Gavin Newsom sent when asked about it during a press conference on Wednesday. The question came in the context of Disney Chairman Bob Iger’s recent departure from Newsom’s COVID-19 economy recovery task force.

Iger hasn’t publicly commented on the reason for his departure, but it came amid the news that his company, Disney, would lay off 28,000 workers in California and Florida.

Newsom said he is grateful for Iger’s support, but that the chairman’s departure didn’t come as a surprise to him.

“There’s disagreements in terms of opening a major theme park. We’re going to let science and data make that determination,” Newsom said.

The governor said his office is in no hurry to put out guidelines, but that his office has been working with the theme park industry throughout the process.

“It’s very complex. These are like small cities, small communities, small towns,” he said.

Other parks that would be affected by such guidelines include Great America in Santa Clara and Discovery Kingdom in Vallejo.

Newsom said he doesn’t anticipate major theme parks reopening in the near term until his office sees more stability in terms of COVID-19 data.

“We’re going to be led by a health-first framework, and we’re going to be stubborn about it,” he said.

Erin Guerrero, executive director of the California Attractions and Parks Association, said in a statement that theme parks are “a signature industry” in the state and have spent months developing comprehensive reopening guidelines with an eye toward reopening in a way that is safe for both guests and employees.

“We find it disconcerting that Governor Newsom has no planned timeline for issuing guidance for theme parks, and of great concern that he does not anticipate theme parks opening soon,” Guerrero said. “Each day that parks are closed further decimates the amusement park industry. The Governor’s ‘no big rush’ approach is ruining businesses and livelihoods for thousands who could responsibly be back at work.”