Joe Biden wins California, heads toward historic margin

Former Vice President Joe Biden has won the state of California.

The Associated Press made the call almost immediately after polls closed on Tuesday.

Early results showed the Democratic candidate leading 76 percent to 22 percent.

Pre-election polling suggested Biden could secure the largest victory margin in a California presidential election since 1920, when Republican Warren Harding defeated Democrat James Cox by 42 percentage points. Hillary Clinton won the state by 30 points in 2016, and Barack Obama won with 23 percentage points in 2012.

Although Californians cast more than 12 million ballots before Election Day, it may take weeks to count the ballots that continue to arrive in the mail or those that had to be cast provisionally at polling places. State law allows ballots to arrive in the mail up to 17 days after the election, as long as they are postmarked by Nov. 3.

The remaining ballots are unlikely to drastically change Biden’s win in California, but the final result won’t be known for weeks.