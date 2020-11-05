Sacramento Bee Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Capitol Alert

Capitol Alert

Latest results for Legislature, props + First Gen Z lawmaker + Trump bails on climate accord

Ballots cast Monday and Tuesday await scanning and counting at the Stanislaus County Registrar of Voters office in Modesto, Calif., on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020.
Ballots cast Monday and Tuesday await scanning and counting at the Stanislaus County Registrar of Voters office in Modesto, Calif., on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. Andy Alfaro aalfaro@modbee.com

Good morning, let’s get into the news!

WHAT WE KNOW

The Associated Press called more contested races on Wednesday. Proposition 16, the proposal to reinstate affirmative action policies, failed. So did Proposition 25, the referendum on the 2018 California law that aimed to end the money bail system.

A couple close congressional races also are settled. Democratic Rep. Josh Harder won the 10th Congressional District around Modesto, and Republican Rep. Devin Nunes was declared the victor in the 22nd Congressional District around Fresno and Tulare.

WHAT WE DON’T KNOW

Capitol Alert newsletter

Get political and Capitol news in your inbox every weekday, plus breaking alerts.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The following ballot measures have not been called:

Those legislative races have been called Wednesday:

These legislative races remain tight as of Wednesday afternoon:

All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER

CALIFORNIA’S FIRST GEN Z LAWMAKER

Alex Lee, 25, D-Santa Clara, won a seat in the state Assembly, and in doing so has made history.

Lee is the first Generation Z member of the Legislature, the youngest Asian American and the first openly bisexual.

“I’m deeply grateful to the diverse communities of Assembly District 25,” Lee said in a statement. “The significance of our victory is part of a bigger, progressive movement ready to fight for a better future for all of us.”

Lee’s campaign was the recipient of several high profile endorsements, including former Democratic presidential candidates Sen. Bernie Sanders and Andrew Yang.

Lee, a graduate of Milpitas High School and an alum of UC Davis, previously worked for Sen. Henry Stern and Assemblyman Evan Low.

TRUMP PULLS THE PLUG ON PARIS CLIMATE ACCORD

While all eyes are on the electoral college today, President Donald Trump’s efforts to withdraw the United States from the Paris Climate Accord were finalized.

Trump has long been critical of the Paris Accord, which is an agreement between members of the United Nations to combat climate change. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo filed the paperwork in November 2019, and per United Nations rules, the withdrawal was finalized exactly one year later, on Nov. 4, the day after the election. Former Vice President Joe Biden has been critical of Trump’s withdrawal and has vowed to reenter the agreement on his first day in office, should he win the presidency.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra has spent the last four years fighting almost all of the Trump administration’s attempts to curb environmental regulations. On Wednesday, Becerra said Trump’s decision to withdraw from the accord was the “spark that ignited his administration’s destructive, anti-science agenda.”

“For four years, we’ve fought tooth and nail against the Trump Administration’s efforts to dismantle critical protections and reverse hard-fought progress,” he said in a statement. “There’s no time to waste. Unprecedented wildfires, floods, hurricanes and tornadoes are battering our communities. At this critical juncture in history, we need leaders who step up and propose solutions. The future of our children on this planet depends on it.”

Climate change came to the forefront this summer as historic wildfires ravaged the state. While Gov. Gavin Newsom says the president has been supportive, sending aid and resources to combat the fire when needed, Trump has refused to acknowledge a link between the wildfires and climate change. At a September meeting with Newsom and California officials, Trump insisted the state needed to clean up its forest floors, and when confronted about increasing temperatures due to climate change, the president said “It’ll start getting cooler, just you watch.”

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“ICYMI, California actually had an election that was truly Nguyen-Nguyen:

#AD72 (Orange County) results:

Janet Nguyen (R) 53.6%

Deidre Nguyen (D) 46.4%”

- That groaner was brought to you courtesy of KCBS’ Doug Sovern, via Twitter.

Best of the Bee:

Profile Image of Andrew Sheeler
Andrew Sheeler
Andrew Sheeler covers California’s unique political climate for the Sacramento Bee. He has covered crime and politics from Interior Alaska to North Dakota’s oil patch to the rugged coast of southern Oregon. He attended the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
  Comments  

Advertising



Catherine Bettar
916-321-1083
cbettar@sacbee.com

Capitol Alert staff



Amy Chance
Political editor
achance@sacbee.com
@Amy_Chance

Adam Ashton
Capitol Bureau chief
aashton@sacbee.com
@Adam_Ashton

Sophia Bollag
Policy and politics
sbollag@sacbee.com
@SophiaBollag
916-326-5545

Kate Irby
California and Washington, D.C.
kirby@mcclatchydc.com
@kateirby
202-383-6071

David Lightman
California and Washington, D.C.
dlightman@mcclatchydc.com
@LightmanDavid
202-365-5241

Andrew Sheeler
Breaking news, California
asheeler@thetribunenews.com
@andrewsheeler
805-781-7934

Wes Venteicher
State agencies
wventeicher@sacbee.com
@wesventeicher
916-321-1410

Hannah Wiley
Legislature, Capitol Alert
hwiley@sacbee.com
@hannahcwiley
916-321-5236

Facebook
@capitolalert

Twitter
@CapitolAlert

All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service