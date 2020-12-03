Sacramento Bee Logo
Watch live: Gavin Newsom gives COVID-19 update after warning of stay-at-home order

California State Governor Gavin Newsom tosses a walnut as he tours Sierra Orchards walnut farm in Winters in Solano County on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020.
California State Governor Gavin Newsom tosses a walnut as he tours Sierra Orchards walnut farm in Winters in Solano County on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. Renée C. Byer rbyer@sacbee.com

Three days after previewing a potential new stay-at-home order, Gov. Gavin Newsom is scheduled to give an update on COVID-19 in California at a Thursday press conference.

The event is scheduled to start at noon. Once it begins, you can watch it here:

The press conference marks Newsom’s first time addressing the state since Monday, when he said he was weighing a new stay-at-home order to slow a second surge during the winter holidays. On Monday, California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said if the state doesn’t slow its infection rate, intensive care units will be overwhelmed in two weeks.

The next day, the state’s average number of daily new cases over a two-week period shot past 14,000, a new record.

Newsom indicated Monday that a new stay-at-home order would be different from the first one he issued in March. Then, the entire state was told to stay home except for nonessential activities. On Monday, Newsom talked about an order for just counties in the state’s most restrictive COVID-19 tier, although such an order would apply to nearly all Californians because 52 of the state’s 58 counties are currently in that category.

On Wednesday, the Association of California School Administrators announced that the governor’s office had told them the administration did not plan to change rules for schools. Right now, schools that have already reopened are allowed to stay open, even if their county has moved back into the most restrictive purple tier.

