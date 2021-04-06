Watch live: Gavin Newsom has some good news to share on California’s COVID reopening

Gov. Gavin Newsom is scheduled to provide an update on California’s yearlong fight against the COVID-19 crisis at 11 a.m. today, according to his office.

You can watch a live stream of the press conference here:

https://www.abc10.com/watch?vid=7da19c37-afb3-4399-9f2f-15da36edb003

The update comes a day after Newsom announced on Twitter that California boasts the lowest coronavirus positivity rate in the country. The state’s seven-day positivity rate is 1.6%, according to a Monday update from the California Department of Public Health.

California has already administered close to 20 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, including 4 million in the state’s most underserved communities that have been hard hit by the pandemic.

The milestones signal that the state can continue reopening businesses, schools and other sectors of the economy.