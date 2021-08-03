Who’s on the recall debate stage this week? + Abortion rights groups get behind Gavin Newsom

California Gov. Gavin Newsom declares a state of emergency over the coronavirus as a cruise ship that transported at least two infected passengers sailed toward the state on March 4, 2020. He also held up a bottle of hand sanitizer and said he will not allow price-gouging in the state of California. rbyer@sacbee.com

Good morning, and welcome to the A.M. Alert!

REPUBLICAN RECALL CANDIDATES TO HOLD DEBATE

Via Lara Korte...

Four Republicans hoping to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom in the recall will face off on Wednesday in a debate, but several of their competitors won’t be on the stage.

FOX 11 in Los Angeles will host the debate between John Cox, Kevin Faulconer, Kevin Kiley and Doug Ose at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum in Yorba Linda. The network says it also invited Larry Elder and Caitlyn Jenner, as well as Newsom, but they have yet to accept.

Capitol Alert newsletter Get political and Capitol news in your inbox every weekday, plus breaking alerts. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The debate will air Aug. 4 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on FOX 11 and FOXLA.com and will be moderated by Hugh Hewitt, president of the Richard Nixon Foundation, U.S. National Security Adviser Ambassador Robert C. O’Brien, and station hosts Christine Devine and Elex Michaelson.

Viewers can submit questions for candidates to FOX 11.

The recall will take place on Sept. 14, but all California voters will receive a ballot by mail about a month in advance. Voters will be asked two questions: first, should Newsom be recalled, and second, who should replace him.

A total of 46 candidates are running to replace the governor, including 23 Republicans, 10 Democrats, 10 with no party preference, two Green party candidates and one Libertarian.

REPRODUCTIVE RIGHTS GROUPS SLAM THE RECALL ELECTION

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

NARAL Pro-Choice California and the Planned Parenthood Affiliates of California came together with Sen. Sydney Kamlager, D-Los Angeles, and patient advocate Crystal Harding to “sound the alarm” about the recall effort against Gov. Newsom.

“Without leaders that support Planned Parenthood and reproductive freedom, I wouldn’t have had the access to care that I did. I appeal to you — my family, friends, neighbors and fellow Californians, having an innovative, progressive leader like Newsom, will keep us and our state moving forward! Your vote equals your voice and values,” Harding said in a statement.

The advocates argued that if a Republican governor is elected in September, it will jeopardize the reproductive health for millions of Californians.

“When Gov. Newsom declared California a reproductive freedom state, he set the stage for numerous efforts and actions that have made our home a more equitable and free place to decide when and how to start, grow, and raise a family,” said Shannon Olivieri Hovis, director of NARAL Pro-Choice California, in a statement. “This recall effort is nothing more than a hate-filled, Republican-fueled campaign to unseat a true champion for Californians and reproductive freedom. Given the Supreme Court challenge to Roe v. Wade, Gov. Newsom’s leadership is critical now more than ever. NARAL Pro-Choice California and our nearly 300,000 members will continue to support Gov. Newsom and work to ensure California continues to have an established leader for reproductive freedom in the governor’s office.”





QUOTE OF THE DAY

“More importantly, I want you to watch Nancy Pelosi hand me that gavel. It will be hard not to hit her with it.”

- House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, speaking at the Tennessee Republican Party’s Statesmen’s Dinner on Saturday, via The Washington Post.

Best of the Bee:

The pastor of a Rocklin megachurch who has defied California’s COVID-19 restrictions urged his followers during a Sunday sermon to oust Gov. Gavin Newsom in the recall election, testing IRS regulations that restrict political campaigning inside churches, via Hannah Wiley .

Forest Service promises swifter action on new wildfires, after plea from California, via Dale Kasler

The union representing California’s prison guards cut a $1.75 million check to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s recall defense fund last week, kicking in support for the Democratic leader after the union’s new contract took effect, via Andrew Sheeler.