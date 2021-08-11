Gov. Gavin Newsom mandates vaccines or COVID tests for California teachers

California Gov. Gavin Newsom listens to questions during a news conference outside a restaurant in San Francisco. AP

All California school teachers must get vaccinated against COVID-19 or submit to weekly testing, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday as many kids are returning back to the classroom after a year of remote learning.

Newsom, a Democrat, publicized the new policy at an elementary school in Oakland, where the school district had already decided to impose such a requirement on teachers.

San Jose Unified and Long Beach Unified school districts have also announced teacher vaccine or testing requirements. Sacramento City Unified School District proposed one earlier this week.

The new rules apply to public and private schools. They are intended to keep students safe, particularly those under 12 who can’t get vaccinated, and help kids from being exposed to the coronavirus and having to stay home from school. Although vaccines have been widely available for months, just under 64% of eligible Californians are fully vaccinated, while nearly 10% are partially vaccinated, according to state data.

The highly transmissible delta variant of the coronavirus is driving a surge in COVID-19 cases across California and the country. Over the last week, about 6.4% of COVID-19 tests have come back positive in California.

The Newsom administration is already requiring state workers to either get vaccinated or be tested weekly. Health care workers also face a vaccine requirement in California, but soon won’t have the option to test out unless they have a medical or religious exemption.

Newsom, who faces a recall election in September, has endured political backlash for requiring children to wear masks in schools. Like the teacher vaccine rules, Newsom argues the mask policy will help keep children and teachers safe and help keep schools open.

Sawsan Morrar of The Sacramento Bee contributed to this report.