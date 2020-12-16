See the Sacramento-area neighborhoods with the highest voter turnout in November election

Voters in the Sacramento region cast a whopping 1,186,057 votes in the 2020 presidential election, up by about 238,000 votes, or 25%, from the 2016 election, according to final, certified results released by the Secretary of State late last week.

Turnout was highest in Placer County (88.4% of registered voters), followed by El Dorado (87.2%), Yolo (83.1%) and Sacramento (82.5%).

(See final election results for every Sacramento County neighborhood here.)

Here are the voting precincts with the highest turnout among registered voters, excluding precincts with fewer than 800 voters:

Sacramento County

North Natomas

Located in the North Natomas neighborhood of Sacramento, 1,435 out of 1,501 registered voters cast ballots in Precinct 12669. About 65% voted for President-elect Joe Biden, while 34% voted for President Donald Trump.

The turnout was 95.6%

The census tract where the precinct is located is diverse, with 40% of residents identifying as white, 16% as Black, 27% as Asian and 13% as Hispanic. The median household income in the area is about $84,000, significantly higher than the countywide median income.

Land Park

Located in the Land Park neighborhood of Sacramento, 1,432 out of 1,511 registered voters cast ballots in Precinct 44562. About 77% voted for President-elect Joe Biden, while 22% voted for President Donald Trump.

The turnout was 94.8%.

The census tract where the precinct is located is mostly white, with 77% of residents identifying as white, 3% as Black, 5% as Asian and 9% as Hispanic. The median household income in the area is about $133,000, making it one of the wealthiest areas in the county.

River Park

Located just north of Sacramento State in the River Park neighborhood of Sacramento, 1,238 out of 1,309 registered voters cast ballots in Precinct 43242. About 74% voted for President-elect Joe Biden, while 24% voted for President Donald Trump.

Turnout was 94.6%.

The census tract where the precinct is located is mostly white, with 83% of residents identifying as white, 1% as Black, 2% as Asian and 10% as Hispanic. The median household income in the area is about $101,000, significantly higher than the countywide median income.

Placer County

Sun City Lincoln Hills

Located in the Sun City Lincoln Hills retirement community, 7,255 out of 7,657 registered voters cast ballots in Precinct 260308. About 49.7% voted for President-elect Joe Biden, while 49.5% voted for President Donald Trump.

Turnout was 94.7%.

The census tract where the precinct is located is mostly white, with 91% of residents identifying as white, 1% as Black, 4% as Asian and 4% as Hispanic. The median household income in the area is about $64,000, significantly lower than the countywide median income.

El Dorado County

El Dorado Hills

Located in El Dorado Hills, 941 out of 984 registered voters cast ballots in Precinct 209-2. About 52% voted for President-elect Joe Biden, while 47% voted for President Donald Trump.

Turnout was 95.6%.

The census tract where the precinct is located is mostly white, with 69% of residents identifying as white, 2% as Black, 10% as Asian and 13% as Hispanic. The median household income in the area is about $112,000, which is low for El Dorado Hills but high compared to the entire county.

Yolo County

El Macero

Precinct 41 includes El Macero, a country club community southwest of Davis, and a large swath of rural, mostly uninhabited land. About 930 out of 1,005 registered voters cast ballots in this precinct. About 60% voted for President-elect Joe Biden, while 37% voted for President Donald Trump.

Turnout was 92.5%.

The census tract where the precinct is located is mostly white, with 71% of residents identifying as white, 1% as Black, 10% as Asian and 15% as Hispanic. The median household income in the area is about $99,000, significantly higher than the countywide median.