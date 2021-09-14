California Elections

How to vote in-person in the California recall election in the Sacramento region

The recall vote determining whether Gov. Gavin Newsom will finish out his term is today. Voters must mail their ballot, deposit it at a secure drop-off location or vote in person by 8 p.m. this evening.

Still need to cast your ballot? Here’s what you need to know to vote in-person on Election Day.

Find your polling place

The polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday. As long as you are in line by 8 p.m., you will be able to vote.

To find your polling place, you can enter your address into this tool provided by the California Secretary of State. In most instances, voters in California don’t need to present identification at their polling place, but first time in-person voters who have not provided their driver license number, California identification number or last four digits of their social security number on their registration form may be asked to show a form of ID, according to the California Secretary of State.

Sacramento County

There are 30 vote centers in Sacramento County, and you can vote at any of them regardless of where in the county you live, according to Janna Haynes, the public information manager for Sacramento County voter registration and elections.

To find the polling place nearest to you, you can download the SACVOTE mobile app. Haynes added that the registrar’s office also serves as an unofficial 31st destination for in-person voting because people can pickup what’s really a vote-by-mail ballot and leave it at the registrar’s drop box. Here’s where to vote:

El Dorado County

There are six vote centers open in El Dorado County, according to the county’s elections department. There is one center each in Cameron Park, Placerville, South Lake Tahoe, El Dorado Hills, Greenwood and Somerset.

The Greenwood location was moved from the California Conservation Corps to the Greenwood Fire Station because the CCC is still hosting wildfire evacuees, according to Bill O’Neill, the registrar of voters for El Dorado County.

El Dorado County residents can vote at any of the locations, and any firefighters or emergency responders can go to any vote center — regardless of what county they’re from — to receive a provisional ballot that election officials will mail to their home county, O’Neill said.

“I encourage any evacuated voter who didn’t receive their ballot or hasn’t had the opportunity to vote yet to please get to a vote center, we can absolutely get them a ballot,” O’Neill said.

Here’s where to vote:

Yolo County

Yolo County has 13 vote centers spread throughout the county.

Placer County

Placer County uses traditional polling places, so voters are assigned a specific destination at which they must vote if they choose not to send in their ballot by mail. There are 129 polling places in the county, and voters received a voter information guide in the mail describing which polling place they should use. Placer voters can also look up their polling place online.

Ryan Ronco, the Placer County county clerk and registrar of voters, said that because Placer mailed everyone ballots, in order to vote in-person, you need to bring your vote-by-mail ballot and envelope to the polling place and surrender it in order to receive a polling place ballot. Anyone who needs help locating their polling place can also call (530) 886-5650.

COVID rules for voting

Masks are encouraged in most counties and are required in Sacramento County. Haynes said the county will not turn away individuals who refuse to wear face masks, but will ask those individuals to wait while voting centers can make accommodations such that unmasked voters can cast their ballots distanced from others.

El Dorado County is allowing fully vaccinated individuals to vote without wearing face masks but asks that unvaccinated voters wear masks. O’Neill said anyone refusing to wear a mask can vote outside; a vote center worker will bring out a ballot and the voter will deposit the ballot in the drop box outside, he said.

In Yolo County, anyone visiting or working at a voter assistance center must wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status. The county will offer curbside voting for anyone who will not wear a mask.

Ronco said Placer County is strongly encouraging unvaccinated individuals to wear masks, and polling places will have masks for anyone who forgets. Fully vaccinated individuals don’t need to wear masks. Placer County also offers curbside voting.

Same day registration

California offers same day voter registration: eligible citizens who need to register or re-register can vote via a Conditional Voter Registration ballot at their county elections office, polling place or vote center, according to the California Secretary of State. Once officials complete the voter registration verification process, your same day registrant ballot will be counted.

Protect your privacy

California allows poll watchers to observe the voting process. County election officials said election inspectors are trained and prepared to help manage poll watchers to balance the need to give individuals the ability to monitor the process without infringing upon the privacy of voters.

Officials said voters who feel as though their privacy may have been intruded upon by a poll watcher should talk to the election inspector at their vote center or polling place.

