Here’s where to drop recall ballots in Sacramento, El Dorado, Placer and Yolo counties

The ballot to recall California Gov. Gavin Newsom has two parts.: Recall, yes or no. If “yes,” a selection of 46 candidates. Californians can drop off their ballots in secure boxes by 8 p.m. on September 14.

The deadline to vote in the California recall election is just five days away. Tuesday will decide the fate of Gov. Gavin Newsom – and in a worst-case scenario for Democrats, anoint his successor – so it’s critical that Californians make their voices heard.

All active, registered voters received vote-by-mail ballots in their mailboxes, which will be counted if they’re postmarked by Sept. 14. But you can also take your ballot to a secure ballot drop box, voting location or the county elections office.

Wondering where to find those drop-off locations? In Sacramento County, there’s more than 100 spots. El Dorado, Placer and Yolo counties all have between 20 and 30 locations.

Most drop off locations are available at Raley’s and Bel Air grocery stores, as well as local libraries and other government buildings. Most of the grocery stores are taking ballots seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., and most libraries are accepting ballot drops Tuesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. On Election Day, ballots must be turned in by 8 p.m.

Here’s where to drop those ballots, according to the California Secretary of State’s office--get them in by 8 p.m. Election Day.

Sacramento County

Sacramento

Sacramento holds the bulk of the drop boxes in the county with close to 50. Five Raley’s – on Marconi Avenue and Folsom, Freeport, Fair Oaks and Natomas boulevards – are open 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. until Election Day, when ballots are due at 8 p.m. The Bel Airs on Arden Way, Arena Boulevard, Florin Road, Fruitridge Road, Rush River Drive and El Camino Avenue also take ballots starting at 6 a.m. every day. All close at 11 p.m. except the Fruitridge Road location, which closes at 10 p.m. On Election Day, all will close at 8 p.m.

There are 17 library locations, most open Tuesday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Election Day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Those libraries are:

Arcade Library on Marconi Avenue

Arden-Dimick Library on Watt Avenue

Martin Luther King Jr. Library on the 24th Street Bypass

McKinley Library on Alhambra Boulevard

North Natomas Library on Via Ingoglia Street

South Natomas Library on Truxel Road

Southgate Library on 66th Avenue

Valley Hi-North Laguna Library on Imagination Parkway

Del Paso Heights Library on Grand Avenue

Robbie Waters Pocket-Greenhaven Library on Gloria Drive, which is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day

Belle Cooledge Library on Land Park Drive

Central Library on I Street

Colonial Heights Library on Stockton Boulevard

Three churches also have drop boxes. The Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer on Marconi Avenue is open starting this weekend from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Election Day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. St. Luke’s Lutheran Church on Center Parkway will take ballots 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day. And the Unity of Sacramento Church on Folsom Boulevard takes ballots daily 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Election Day 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Other Sacramento locations include:

The Sacramento State Welcome Center on J Street, open daily 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Asian Pacific Islander American Public Affairs Association building on Truxel Road, available weekdays 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Election Day 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

American River College on College Oak Drive starting this weekend 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Election Day 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Mel Rapton Honda on Fulton Avenue Monday through Saturday 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Oak Park Community Center on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard from 9 a.m. to 5 pm. Daily and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day

Sacramento City Hall on I Street weekdays 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Solomon’s Delicatessen on K Street Wednesday to Sunday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tecoy Porter College Prep School on Meadowview Road, which is open 24 hours a day until it closes at 8 p.m. on Election Day

The Voter Registration and Elections office on 65th Street, open 24/7 except for the 8 p.m. Election Day close

Modoc Hall at Sacramento State on State University Drive starting this weekend 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day

The Department of Human Assistance on Florin Road, open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. until Election day, when it opens 7 a.m. and closes at 8 p.m.

The Fletcher Farm Community Center on Fletcher Farm Drive, open daily 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day

The Greater Sacramento Urban League on Marysville Boulevard, open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Election Day, when it also opens 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Richard T. Conzelmann Community Center on Cottage Way, open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day

The California Museum on O Street, which is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Antelope

There are two locations in Antelope, one at the Bel Air grocery store on Walerga Road and another at the North Highlands-Antelope Library. Through Monday, the former is open 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. and the latter is open Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. On Election Day, Bel Air is available for drop-offs starting at 6 a.m. and the library will take them starting at 7 a.m. All ballots have to be dropped off by 8 p.m.

Carmichael

Head to either the Raley’s on Fair Oaks Boulevard, the Bel Air on Manzanita Avenue or the Carmichael library to drop a ballot. The two grocery stores allow drop offs through Monday from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., and are open on Election Day from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. The library will take ballots Tuesday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Election Day 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Citrus Heights

Citrus Heights has a grocery store and a library location, as well as a box at City Hall on Fountain Square Drive that will take ballots 24/7 until Election Day, when ballots must be dropped by 8 p.m. The Raley’s on Lichen Drive is taking ballots 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. except on Election Day, when drops stop at 8 p.m., and the Sylvan Heights Library drop box is available Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Election Day 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Courtland

Courtland has one location to drop ballots, at the Nonie Wetzel Courtland Library on Primasing Avenue that’s open Tuesday to Saturday 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Elk Grove

Elk Grove has 11 drop locations. You can go to the Raley’s or Bel Air on Elk Grove Boulevard and the Bel Airs on Florin Road or Laguna Boulevard between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m. or 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.

There’s also the California University Northstate Event Center on Taron Drive, which is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.

The Franklin Community and Elk Grove libraries, on Franklin High Road and Elk Grove Boulevard, respectively, are accepting ballots daily 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Elk Grove City Hall on Laguna Palms Way will take ballots daily, including on Election Day, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Beginning Saturday, you can also drop your ballot at the Elk Grove United Methodist Church 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.

The Laguna Creek Sports Club on Racquet Court will take ballots 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. this weekend. On Election Day, it will accept ballots 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. And the Center at District56 on Civic Center Drive will take ballots starting Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Election day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Fair Oaks

There are four locations in Fair Oaks: at the Raley’s on San Juan Avenue or Blue Ravine Road, from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. (or 8 p.m. on Election Day) or at the Fair Oaks Library on Fair Oaks Boulevard from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. or 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day. Starting this weekend, the Faith Lutheran Church on San Juan Avenue will also accept ballots between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. or 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Folsom

Folsom locations include the Bel Air and Raley’s, both on E Bidwell Street, and the Raley’s on Blue Ravine Road, all open 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. or 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day. You can also go to the Harris Center, on 10 College Parkway, and starting this weekend, the Folsom Community Center on Natoma Street from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. or 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day. Folsom City Hall, also on Natoma Street, is taking ballots daily 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Galt

Galt has four locations. The Raley’s on Twin Cities Road will take ballots 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily until Election Day, when everything must be turned in by 8 p.m. The Department of Human Assistance on Lincoln Way will also take ballots every day from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. or 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day. Tuesday to Saturday, you can drop your ballot at the Marian O Lawrence Library on Caroline Avenue from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. or 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day. And during the week, head to Galt City Hall on Civic Drive 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Gold River

The only Gold River location is the Bel Air on Golden Centre Lane, open 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily or 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Isleton

The two Isleton locations are the Isleton City Hall, on 2nd Street, or the Isleton LIbrary, on Union Street. The former is open weekdays 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the latter is open Tuesday to Saturday 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. or 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.

North Highlands

The Murph-Emmanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church on Don Julio Boulevard will take ballots 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily or 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Orangevale

Drop your ballot at the Orangevale Library on Greenback Lane or the Orangevale Recreation and Park District Activity Building on Hazel Avenue. The library is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day, while the recreation building is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Rancho Cordova

Rancho Cordova has three locations, one at City Hall on Prospect Park Drive that’s open weekdays 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; another at the Raley’s on Sunrise Boulevard open 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. until Election Day when ballots are due at 8 p.m.; one at the KP International Market on Olson Drive open daily 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.; and another at Koreana Plaza on Olson Drive from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Rancho Murieta

The two locations in Rancho Murieta are the Rancho Murieta Community Services District on Jackson Road, open weekdays 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. except between noon and 1 p.m., and the Bel Air on Murieta Drive. The Bel Air is open 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Rio Linda

Rio Linda also has two locations, one at the Depot Building and Park on Front Street and the other at the Rio Linda Library on 6th Street. The library is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday while the depot building is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Both are open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.

El Dorado County

While county election officials told The Sacramento Bee one drop off location in El Dorado County – at the Holiday Market in South Lake Tahoe – had to be closed because of the Caldor Fire, there are still around 20 available sites.

Cameron Park

In Cameron Park, the Community Services District on Country Club Drive will take ballots 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day. The Cameron Park Library, also on Country Club Drive, collects ballots 24 hours a day except on Election Day, when ballots are due at 8 p.m. The Ace Hardware on Cameron Park Drive also takes ballots 24 hours a day except on Election Day.

Camino

Wine Country Station on Carson Road will accept ballots 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily and 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Cool

The Holiday Market on Ellinghouse Drive accepts drop off ballots 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.

El Dorado

The Logtown Country Market on Crystal Boulevard takes ballots 24 hours a day until the 8 p.m. Election Day deadline.

El Dorado Hills

There are four locations in El Dorado Hills. The California Welcome Center on Vine Street is available for drop offs 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day. The El Dorado Hills Library on Silva Valley Parkway and the Park and Ride on Post street are 24-hour ballot drop locations except for the 8 p.m. Election Day close.

Georgetown

The Mar Val Food Stores location on Front Street takes ballots 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily except for the 8 p.m. Election Day close.

Greenwood

The California Conservation Corps-Greenwood Center on Highway 193 is available 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Placerville

Placerville’s two locations are the El Dorado County Elections office on Fairlane Court, open 24 hours a day until 8 p.m. on Election Day and the Placerville Library on Fair Lane, open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Somerset

The Pioneer Park Community Center on Fairplay Road accepts ballots 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.

South Lake Tahoe

South Lake Tahoe now has three locations. The Grocery Outlet on Lake Tahoe Boulevard is available 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily until the 8 p.m. Election Day close. Lake Tahoe Community College on College Drive takes ballots 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily until Election Day, when it’s hours are 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. And you can drop ballots at the South Lake Tahoe Library 24 hours a day until the 8 p.m. Election Day deadline.

Yolo County

Yolo County has just under 30 locations, largely at schools, libraries, and government buildings.

Clarksburg

You can drop ballots at the Clarksburg Library on Netherlands Avenue 24/7 until they’re due at 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Davis

There are eight locations in Davis. Davis City Hall on Russell Boulevard allows ballot drops 24/7 until 8 p.m. on Election Day. Starting this weekend, Emerson Junior High School on Calaveras Avenue and Montgomery Elementary School on Danbury Street will take ballot drops 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Both will open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.

The Nugget Markets on Covell Boulevard and Mace Boulevard offer ballot drop off 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily and until 8 p.m. on Election Day. The UC Davis Memorial Union on West Quad and the Veterans Memorial Center each start accepting ballots this weekend 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Election Day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Westlake Market on Lake Boulevard also accepts ballot drops 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily except for closing at 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Esparto

Two locations in Esparto – the Esparto High School gym and the Esparto Regional Library – will be available for drop offs. The high school allows drop offs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. beginning Saturday, and on Election Day 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. The library is available for drop offs 24/7 until the 8 p.m. Election Day deadline.

West Sacramento

West Sacramento has six locations. Arteaga’s Starlite Supermarket on Sacramento Avenue is open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day. West Sacramento City Hall on West Capitol Avenue is available 24-hours a day until Election Day’s 8 p.m. deadline. The West Sacramento Recreation Center on Jefferson Boulevard takes ballots weekdays, including Election Day, 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. On Saturday, it’s open 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and 13 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Three locations become available September 11. The Bridgeway Lakes Boathouse on Southport Parkway, the multipurpose room at the cafe in the Bryte Career and College Training building on Todhunter Avenue and the Washington Unified School District office on Westacre Road will all be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Winters

The two locations in Winters are Lorenzo’s Market on East Grant Avenue, open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day, and the Public Safety Facility at West Main Street starting this weekend 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Election Day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Woodland

Woodland has eight drop off spots. The Bel Air on East Gibson Road and the Raley’s on West Main Street are available 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily and on Election Day 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Pioneer High School cafeteria on Pioneer Avenue, the Woodland Community and Senior Center on East Street, the Woodland High School gym on North West Street and the Yolo County Administration Building on Court Street all allow for drop offs beginning September 11 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Election Day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Yolo County Elections Office on Court Street has a ballot drop off box, available 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily and on Election day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. And the Post Office parking lot on Court Street has a box available for drops 24/7 up to the 8 p.m. Election Day deadline.

Placer County

Auburn

The three drop off locations in Auburn are the Placer County Elections Office on Richardson Drive, the Raley’s on Lincoln Way, and the Auburn City Clerk’s Office, also on Lincoln Way, which is open 24 hours until the 8 p.m. Election Day deadline.

The Elections Office is open during the week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., but on Election Day will open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. This weekend, the office is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Raley’s is open 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily and 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Colfax

Colfax’s two locations are the Colfax City Clerk’s Office on S. Main Street, open 8 a.m. to 5p.m. weekdays, and the Colfax Library on West Church Street, which is open 24 hours per day until the 8 p.m. Election Day deadline.

Foresthill

The Foresthill Veterans Memorial Hall on Harrison Street is available for 24/7 drop off until the 8 p.m. Election Day deadline.

Granite Bay

The two Granite Bay locations are the Raley’s on Douglas Boulevard and the Granite Bay Library. The former is open 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily until it closes at 8 p.m. on Election Day, and the latter is available for 24/7 drop offs.

Kings Beach

The Kings Beach Library on Secline Street is a 24/7 drop off location until the 8 p.m. Election Day deadline.

Lincoln

Lincoln has three drop off spots. Raley’s on Lincoln Boulevard is available daily 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day. The Sun City Lincoln Hills Orchard Creek Lodge on Orchard Creek Lane is available weekdays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. And the Lincoln City Clerk’s Office on Sixth Street is available weekdays 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Loomis

Raley’s on Horseshoe Bar Road takes ballots 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. except when it closes at 8 p.m. on Election Day. The Loomis Town Clerk’s Office on Taylor Road is available 24/7 until the 8 p.m. Election Day deadline.

Olympic Valley

The Olympic Valley Public Utility District on Squaw Valley Road is available weekdays 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., though it’s closed between noon and 1 p.m. daily.

Rocklin

Rocklin has six locations. The Placer County Elections Warehouse on Atherton Road and the Rocklin Library on Granite Drive have 24/7 drop off boxes available.

The Ranch House Community Center Courtyard on Old Ranch House Road is open weekdays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Bel Air on Sunset Boulevard is open 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily and 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day. And the Veterans Services Office, also on Sunset Boulevard, is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to noon.

Roseville

There are eight locations in Roseville. Three are grocery stores: Raley’s on Woodcreek Oaks Boulevard and Douglas Boulevard and the Bel Air on Foothills Boulevard are each open 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily but will close at 8 p.m. on Election Day.

The Martha Riley Library on Pleasant Grove Boulevard, the Maidu Library on Foothills Boulevard and the Roseville Downtown Library are open Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Monday and Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Roseville City Clerk’s Office on Vernon Street is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. And The Santucci Justice Center Revenue Services on Justice Center Drive has a 24-hour ballot drop off spot until the 8 p.m. Election Day deadline.

Tahoe City

The Old Firehouse on North Lake Boulevard has a 24/7 ballot drop off location and will take its last ballots at 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Truckee

The Raley’s O-N-E Market on Soaring Way is open 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily and 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.