Biden visits Sacramento today, on eve of Newsom recall election. Here’s his schedule

President Joe Biden speaks with California Gov. Gavin Newsom via teleconference during a meeting with governors to discuss ongoing efforts to strengthen wildfire prevention, preparedness and response efforts, and hear firsthand about the ongoing impacts of the 2021 wildfire season in the South Court Auditorium in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House Campus in Washington, Friday, July 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) AP

President Joe Biden will be in California on Monday, touring wildfire damage before speaking at a rally with Gov. Gavin Newsom on the eve of the recall election.

Biden will arrive at Mather Airport around 2:15 p.m. following a visit to the National Interagency Fire Center in Boise, according to a media schedule provided by the White House Press Office.

He’ll then receive a briefing on California wildfires at the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services in Mather before departing around 3:30 p.m. for an “aerial tour of hard hit communities in El Dorado County” damaged in the Caldor Fire.

The president plans to return to Mather Airport around 4:30 p.m. for remarks on his administration’s wildfire response and infrastructure proposals.

He will then depart for Long Beach, where he plans to give remarks at a campaign rally with Newsom at 7 p.m.

Capitol Alert newsletter Get political and Capitol news in your inbox every weekday, plus breaking alerts. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Newsom faces possible removal from office in a gubernatorial recall election Tuesday, although recent polls show that he’s likely to defeat the recall and retain his office.

Prominent Democrats including Vice President Kamala Harris and Sen. Bernie Sanders have in recent weeks supported Newsom and urged Californians to vote no on the recall, Harris doing so in a rally appearance last week in the Bay Area and Sanders doing so in a televised ad.