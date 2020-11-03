Sacramento County voters pass measures on redistricting and increasing city sales taxes

The early results are in. Although the count for some races will extend over the next few days in California, the results in Sacramento County for many local measures appear conclusive.

Results on election night showed Measure A, Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg’s attempt at consolidating power within the mayoral office, was trailing after all precincts reported results. The city’s rent control measure fell short of necessary votes.

Here’s a look at some other prominent local measures.

Measure B

As of 10 p.m. Tuesday, Measure B won comfortably, with 67% of voters agreeing to adopt it and 32% rejecting it. At that point all 205 precincts had reported results.

Measure B will revise Sacramento’s city charter to allow its Independent Redistricting Commission to redraw city district lines in time for the 2022 midterm elections. The measure was written to make an exception to the commission’s timeline given certain extenuating circumstances. After the redistricting commission was established by voters in 2016, California’s statewide primary date was moved from June to March, and the coronavirus pandemic altered the date the city will receive census data from April 1 to July 31.

The city charter currently states that the commission must draw new district lines within six months after receiving census data. If the new districts were put into place six months after receiving census data on July 31, 2021, the new date, it would be too late to effectively use that data ahead of the 2022 elections. With the measure passed, the 2022 primary city council elections will be based on newly drawn district maps, which will have to be drawn no later than 130 days before the election.

Measure L

Measure L passed handily on election night by a margin of 66% for and 33% against, with the city of Isleton’s sole precinct reporting in. The measure will implement a new 0.5% sales tax in the city. The proceeds from the sales tax will go into the city’s general fund, raising the overall sales tax rate for the city to 9.25% through 2027. City funds for the tiny Delta city of less than 1,000 are expected to be significant. The city attorney previously estimated that the measure will bring in an additional $83,000 and $106,000 annually. General fund dollars are not earmarked for any particular purpose, but the text of the measure mentions public safety costs such as police and fire response as potential expenditures.

In March, a similar, but distinctly different measure was defeated by voters. That measure argued for an increase in a special sales tax from 0.5% to 0.75%, which would be used specifically to fund fire services. It came up just short of the required supermajority to pass.

Measure M

Citrus Heights’ 1% sales tax was locked in a tight race on election night, with a slim margin going toward proponents of the new tax. As of 10:20 p.m. 50% of voters approved it and 49% were voting against it. The city’s new sales tax rate could go up to 8.75%, and officials estimate it will bring in approximately $12 million each year. Like Isleton’s Measure L, proceeds would go directly into the city’s general fund. City council members previously advertised potential sources of funding as police and road repair, among other things, but no restrictions exist on Measure M dollars. All 37 precincts were reporting the results Tuesday night.

Measure R

On Election Day, a Rancho Cordova sales tax of 0.5% was adopted by voters. Measure R received 55% of voter support and 44% rejecting it as of 10 p.m., when all 33 precincts turned in their votes.

The tax increase is expected to add $8 million to the city’s general fund every year, and will raise the overall sales tax rate within city limits to 8.75%. Although the city has advertised the measure as a tax to fund “recovery and relief,” no restrictions apply to general fund dollars.