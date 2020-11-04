Roseville City Council election results: 2 incumbents re-elected, newcomer wins big

election chyron

The election results for the Roseville City Council are in.

As of late Tuesday evening, Tracy Mendonsa had a commanding lead in the city’s first district, which encompasses much of central and southern Roseville. Mendonsa had nearly 57% of the vote, edging out opponent Lamills Garrett, who received 43% of the vote.

Mendonsa is a local business owner and former law enforcement officer who ran on a platform focused on maintaining Roseville’s quality of life and ensuring public safety.

In Roseville’s District 3, which includes neighborhoods in northeast Roseville, Councilman Bruce Houdesheldt won the race against opponents Neil Pople and Geoff Sakala. Houdesheldt took 48% of the vote.

Houdesheldt was appointed to the City Council in 2019 to fill the seat left by former Mayor Bonnie Gore when she was elected to the Placer County Board of Supervisors. He ran on a platform focused on funding public safety agencies and economic recovery.

Capitol Alert newsletter Get political and Capitol news in your inbox every weekday, plus breaking alerts. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Another Council member, Scott Alvord, won re-election in Roseville’s District 5, which represents western Roseville. Alvord had a large lead over opponent Gary Johnson, with a margin of 68% to 32%. Alvord was elected to the City Council in 2016 and has run on a platform promising more economic development for the residents of western Roseville.