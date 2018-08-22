He tried to hire fellow inmates to kill two girls he’s accused of molesting, cops say

A Vacaville, California, man arrested in June on charges he molested two girls has now been accused of trying to hire fellow jail inmates to kill them, reported The Fairfield Daily Republic.

Rodney Scott Thomas Jr., 44, appeared in court Tuesday for a hearing in the earlier case when prosecutors filed a motion to also charge him with five counts of solicitation to commit murder, according to a Facebook post by the Solano County district attorney’s office.

The court will consider the motion to amend the charges Sept. 5, prosecutors wrote.

Vacaville police arrested Thomas on June 19 on suspicion of continued sexual abuse of a child and lewd acts with a child under the age of 14, reported The Vacaville Reporter.

Correctional officers at the Solano County Jail discovered that Thomas had spoken to several other inmates about hiring someone to kill the children, prosecutors wrote.

Solano County sheriff’s deputies, district attorney’s investigators and Fairfield police conducted an undercover operation at the jail, resulting in the new allegations against Thomas, according to the district attorney’s office.

Thomas remains in jail without bail, reported the Daily Republic.