California wildfires: What fires are burning now and where are they?

This story was updated at 9 a.m. Pacific time, Sunday, Nov. 11.

Firefighters are battling two massive California wildfires late in the fire season, including a Northern California blaze that has killed 23 and destroyed 6.453 homes.

In 2018, 7,578 wildfires have ravaged 1.5 million acres as of Saturday, according to the National Interagency Fire Center.

Here’s the latest on the largest wildfires now burning in the Golden State.

Camp Fire

In Butte County in Northern California, the Camp Fire, which erupted Thursday, has burned 109,000 acres, killed 23 people and destroyed 6,453 homes as of Sunday morning, reported the California Department of Forestry and Fire protection.

The blaze, whose cause remains under investigation, swept through the foothill town of Paradise, laying waste to the community of 27,000, reported The Sacramento Bee.

Some of the dead were found in vehicles overcome by flames as they tried to flee, while others were found in burned homes, according to the publication.

Butte County officials expect the death toll to rise, noting they have received 120 missing person reports, reported The Sacramento Bee. It’s already the third deadliest fire in California history.

Numerous evacuations are in effect for the wildfire, which also has destroyed 260 businesses, reported Cal Fire.

The Camp Fire has reached 25 percent containment as high winds push it toward Lake Oroville, according to Cal Fire. Three firefighters of the 4,000 battling the blaze have been injured.

Hill Fire

In Ventura County in Southern California, the Hill Fire, which began Thursday, has burned 4,531 acres and destroyed two buildings as of Saturday night, reported Cal Fire.

The fire has reached 65 percent containment and evacuation orders are being lifted, according to the agency.

Woolsey Fire

In Los Angeles and Ventura counties in Southern California, the Woolsey Fire, which broke out Thursday, has burned 83,275 acres, killed two people and destroyed 177 homes as of Sunday morning, according to Cal Fire. Another 57,000 structures are threatened.

The fire, which has prompted evacuations of entire communities, has reached 10 percent containment, the agency reported. The cause remains under investigation.

After a lull Saturday, powerful Santa Ana winds are expected to resume driving the blaze on Sunday, reported the Los Angeles Times.

The blaze began in Simi Valley and quickly spread in several directions to threaten Malibu and other communities, jumping Highway 101 in three places, according to the publication.

Firefighters battling “extreme fire behavior” are focusing on protecting lives and property in steep terrain with limited access, Cal Fire reported. Three of the 3,200 firefighters battling the blaze have been injured.