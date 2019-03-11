Bay Area castle built with repurposed material is listed at $3.475 million

A castle-like mansion in the San Francisco Bay Area with stunning brickwork and tons of repurposed material is now for sale for $3.475 million.
The 4,476-square-foot home, known as the Castle of Alamo, sits on hill in the Mount Diablo range. Built in 1988, the estate took three years to complete, according to toptenrealestatedeals.com, which writes about property around the world.
The mansion at 176 Mountain Canyon Lane, Alamo, California, was constructed from huge recycled beams, wood and ironwork along with 120,000 salvaged bricks found in an old San Francisco warehouse, the website reported.
Other materials used to build the castle were recycled from barns, old department stores, a bar and an old highs chool gym.
“The undulating brick pattern throughout almost all the walls of the home was the brainchild of Carr Jones, a local architect and engineer,” the toptenrealestatedeals.com article said.
A massive chandelier in the living room once hung in the Fremont High gymnasium, according to SFGate, and an intricate fireplace mantel was once found in a Jack London Square bar.
“Each door was also hand-carved to fit its unique location,” listing agent Melissa Fulop told SFCurbed. “And the home’s ‘spine and ribs’ were fashioned from ridge beams, rafters, and braces reclaimed from the former JCPenny store in downtown San Francisco.”
Light posts that once lit up the shores of Lake Merritt in the 1910s line the walkway leading to the front door, SFCurbed reported.
The Alamo castle has three bedrooms and three baths, according to the listing.. There are heated flagstone floors, an invisible waterfall trickling through an indoor rock feature, soaring beamed ceilings, an eat-in kitchen, and a mezzanine level accessed by a staircase made out of church pews.
Fulop, the listing agent, is with Compass Realty in Danville, CA.
“Enjoy touches of whimsy around every corner,” the listing reads.
