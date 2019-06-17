Man sentenced to 22 months for money laundering scheme with slot machines in Sacramento

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A man was sentenced to 22 months in prison Friday for partaking in a money-laundering scheme that relied on slot machines in Sacramento and other Northern California cities, officials said. Another man involved in the scheme plead guilty Monday.

Atir Dadon, 34, of Sherman Oaks conspired to launder the cash revenue of an illegal gambling business run by two men in the Bay Area, Orel Gohar, 28, and Yaniv Gohar, 35, according to a news release from the Department of Justice.

Adam Atari, 35, of Sherman Oaks also laundered money with the Gohars and admitted to the crime Monday, the news release said.

Between October 2016 and November 2017, Dadon and Bar Shani, 27, used cash from the illegal gambling business to pay workers in their cosmetics business, according to court records. In return, Dadon and Shani arranged for Orel Gohar to receive checks from the cosmetics business.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

In the memo lines on the checks, Dadon wrote that Orel Gohar had provided consulting and training services, according to the court records.

More than $150,000 was laundered, the Department of Justice said.

Shani plead guilty April 26, according to court records.

Between January 2015 and December 2017, Atari also conspired to launder money with the Gohar men, officials said. Atari paid employees in his home improvement and construction businesses with money from the illegal gambling operation, according to officials.

Atari then sent checks and electronic transfers from his businesses to Yaniv Gohar, totaling $490,000, according to court records. He lied to the FBI about the nature of the money transfers and told his employees to also lie, court records say.

Orel and Yaniv Gohar fled the country after being released in December 2017 and remain at large, officials said. The Department of Justice encourages anyone with information about their whereabouts to call the FBI at 916-746-7000.

Two other men allegedly involved in the scheme, Raz Razla, 48, and Eran Buhbut, 33, still have charges pending, according to the news release.

The investigation was conducted by the FBI and the California Department of Justice, Bureau of Gambling Control.