Bay Area residents wake up to ashfall from the County Fire, about 75 miles away

Wind has carried smoke and ash from the explosive County Fire, originating in Guinda, across much of Northern California.

Users took to social media Sunday to post photos of early-morning ashfall. Byproducts of the raging, 16,000-plus-acre fire had been swept southwestward by winds, reaching at least as far as the San Francisco Bay Area less than 24 hours after the blaze ignited.

Satellite images from the National Weather Service showed significant smoke coverage from the County Fire had reached as far south as San Mateo County as of 7 p.m. Saturday.

Significant ash could also be seen in Napa and Sonoma counties, likely bringing concern to a region that was ravaged by the Tubbs Fire last October.

Here is what some Northern Californians were seeing when they left the house Sunday morning.