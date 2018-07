Firefighters are battling a 150-acre blaze in El Dorado County and evacuations have been ordered, according to Cal Fire.

The Shingle Fire is burning off of South Shingle and Latrobe roads west of the unincorporated community of Latrobe and is at zero percent containment, according to Cal Fire.

Cal Fire said evacuations have been ordered for roads near the Shingle Fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

