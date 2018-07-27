How you can help residents in the Redding fire zone

As the Carr Fire burns through Redding, forcing the evacuation of 20,000 residents, emergency relief efforts are underway.

The Salvation Army is serving meals at Shasta Community College after having to shut down the evacuation center at Shasta High School when that location was threatened Thursday.

The Salvation Army provides short- and long-term assistance to people displaced by disasters. This includes meals and vouchers for evacuees as well as housing or rental assistance for those who have lost their homes.

Monetary donations are the most effective way to contribute to relief, Sydney Fong of Salvation Army said. While food and clothing are part of the equation, storage and distribution can be a challenge for relief organizations.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Monetary contributions can provide more individualized support, such as helping pay for medication or replacing home health equipment.“All nonprofits want to be able to cater to the specific needs of residents,” Fong said.

Here’s are some ways you can help now:

Salvation Army is not yet requesting volunteers, but you can make a monetary donation and see updates on the Redding relief efforts and their evolving needs at GoSalArmy.org. Check back later to see if volunteers are needed.

Donate to The Salvation Army’s Redding fire recovery efforts fund here.

The Red Cross assists fire evacuees. The organization can also use donations; you can give online by clicking here, calling 800-RED-CROSS or texting REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

United Way of Northern California is accepting donations for their Shasta County Wildfire Relief Fund. Previous relief funds have gone toward individuals’ needs as well as community efforts, such as rebuilding libraries and community centers, the United Way said. Donate to the United Way Shasta County Wildfire Relief Fund here.

Shasta Community Regional Foundation is accepting donations towards its Community Disaster Relief Fund here. You can learn about how the fund will be used on their website.

Give to a California food bank that’s helping victims, but first, call and make sure they need donations. Find your local food bank here.

If you are a medical or health worker in the area, find information on how to qualify and register to be a Disaster Healthcare Volunteer in Shasta County.

Are you a local organization providing relief from the Carr Fire? Get in touch with me at jsclafani@sacbee.com or (916) 321-1907.