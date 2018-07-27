See 360 video of homes burned by Carr Fire in Keswick Estates near Redding

Here's what the Keswick Estates neighborhood near Redding looked like on Friday, July 27, after being burned by the Carr Fire. This 360 video may not work on iOS devices.
By
By

Fires

Residents of Igo community south of Redding told to evacuate from Carr Fire

By Daniel Hunt

dhunt@sacbee.com

July 27, 2018 11:53 PM

Residents of Igo, a small community southwest of Redding, were told Friday night to evacuate because of the Carr Fire, according to a Facebook post from the Igo Ono Fire Department.

The post was made at 11 p.m. and read “Time to go Igo. The fire is coming down muletown ready to hit placer. Time to go now. Leave Igo take your pets time to go,” referring to the fire moving south from the area that burned in Redding on Thursday night.

The unincorporated Shasta County community, about 10 miles southwest of Redding city limits, has more than 600 residents. It’s directly south of Whiskeytown National Recreation Area, which is where the fire began Monday.

Carr Fire

Red circles on this live-updating map are actively burning areas, as detected by satellite. Orange circles have burned in the past 12 to 24 hours, and yellow circles have burned within the past 48 hours. Yellow areas represent the fire perimeter.
Source: National Interagency Fire Center

The Carr Fire has consumed more than 48,312 acres, and it destroyed about 500 structures during an explosive charge into the western edge of Redding on Thursday night.

