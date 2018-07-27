Residents of Igo community south of Redding told to evacuate from Carr Fire

Residents of Igo, a small community southwest of Redding, were told Friday night to evacuate because of the Carr Fire, according to a Facebook post from the Igo Ono Fire Department.
The post was made at 11 p.m. and read “Time to go Igo. The fire is coming down muletown ready to hit placer. Time to go now. Leave Igo take your pets time to go,” referring to the fire moving south from the area that burned in Redding on Thursday night.
The unincorporated Shasta County community, about 10 miles southwest of Redding city limits, has more than 600 residents. It’s directly south of Whiskeytown National Recreation Area, which is where the fire began Monday.
The Carr Fire has consumed more than 48,312 acres, and it destroyed about 500 structures during an explosive charge into the western edge of Redding on Thursday night.
Comments