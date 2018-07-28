360 video shows Carr Fire approaching Igo on Saturday

The Carr Fire continues to advance south on Saturday morning, July 28, 2018, toward the community of Igo. This 360 video shows the burned landscape and Cal Fire activity on Placer Road near Diggins Way.
By
By

Carr Fire updated: Here’s what we know

By Sam Stanton

sstanton@sacbee.com

July 28, 2018 09:08 AM

The latest on the Carr Fire burning in Redding:

Fatalities: Two, one a private bulldozer operator, the other Redding firefighter Jeremy Stoke.

Injuries: Three Marin County firefighters suffered burns and were treated. Mercy Medical Center in Redding reported treating eight people for burn-related injuries, none serious. At least two children and their great grandmother remain missing.

Size: 80,906 acres, or about 126 square miles. The fire is larger than the 61-square-mile size of Redding, which has a population of about 92,000.

Containment: 5 percent. No estimate of when Cal Fire will reach full containment.

Red circles on this live-updating map are actively burning areas, as detected by satellite. Orange circles have burned in the past 12 to 24 hours, and yellow circles have burned within the past 48 hours. Yellow areas represent the fire perimeter.
Source: National Interagency Fire Center

Cause: Vehicle malfunction on Monday afternoon at Highway 299 and Carr Powerhouse Road in Whiskeytown.

Evacuations: More than 38,000 have been ordered to evacuate from communities on both sides of the Sacramento River.

Damages: 500 homes destroyed, 75 damaged, 4,978 threatened.

Weather outlook: High temperatures of up to 110 degrees are expected Saturday afternoon.

Firefighting resources: 3,410 firefighting personnel, 328 engines, 17 helicopters, 62 bulldozers.

Updates: This is a breaking story, we’re reporting live updates here.

Video updates: See the latest videos on our video page including a 360-degree view of the fire approaching Igo and a view of what its like to drive through Keswick after the flames.

