Carr Fire updated: Here’s what we know

The latest on the Carr Fire burning in Redding:
Fatalities: Two, one a private bulldozer operator, the other Redding firefighter Jeremy Stoke.
Injuries: Three Marin County firefighters suffered burns and were treated. Mercy Medical Center in Redding reported treating eight people for burn-related injuries, none serious. At least two children and their great grandmother remain missing.
Size: 80,906 acres, or about 126 square miles. The fire is larger than the 61-square-mile size of Redding, which has a population of about 92,000.
Containment: 5 percent. No estimate of when Cal Fire will reach full containment.
Cause: Vehicle malfunction on Monday afternoon at Highway 299 and Carr Powerhouse Road in Whiskeytown.
Evacuations: More than 38,000 have been ordered to evacuate from communities on both sides of the Sacramento River.
Damages: 500 homes destroyed, 75 damaged, 4,978 threatened.
Weather outlook: High temperatures of up to 110 degrees are expected Saturday afternoon.
Firefighting resources: 3,410 firefighting personnel, 328 engines, 17 helicopters, 62 bulldozers.
