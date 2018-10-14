30-acre fire in Redding forces neighborhood evacuations

Two wildfires started near Redding on Sunday, one 20-acre fire just west of the city by Igo and another 30-acre fire just north within city lines, forcing evacuations.

The Masonic Fire was first reported at 11:35 a.m. near the intersection of Lake Boulevard and Masonic Avenue in Redding and by 12:30 p.m. it had grown from 20 to 30 acres, according to Cal Fire.

As of Sunday afternoon, the fire was 0 percent contained but forward progress was stopped. It still was threatening structures, according to Cal Fire Information Officer Scott McLean.

The Redding Police Department issued evacuation orders for Barbara Road, Pearl Street, Nancy Court, neighborhoods north of Benton Drive to Lake Boulevard and west of Market Street, and warned that areas south of Benton Drive should be prepared to evacuate as well.

After being closed for several hours, Market Street was reopened just before 2 p.m., but Benton Drive remained closed from Market Street to River Ridge, according to the Redding Police Department.

#reddingfire working of vegetation fire off N. Market St. Fire is holding at 30 acres. N. Market St. and Benton Drive are closed, please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/MYMwuvfgOJ — Redding Firefighters (@reddingff_1934) October 14, 2018

The 20-acre Tower Fire was first reported near the intersection of Cloverdale Road and Clear Creek Road near Igo around 8 a.m., according to Cal Fire.

By 9:49 a.m., the Tower Fire had been reduced to 12 acres and was 50 percent contained, according to Cal Fire.

Cloverdale Road was closed between Placer Road and Clear Creek Road, McLean said.

The two fires began after a Red Flag Warning was issued for Northern California and Pacific Gas and Electric said it may shut off power in some areas to prevent fire hazards.