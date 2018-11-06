Northern California at risk again after weekend Red Flag Warning

The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning Tuesday for the Sacramento Valley and parts of the Bay Area to begin Wednesday night and continue through Friday.
The affected areas face an increased risk of wildfires and a potential for rapid spread of fires over the next few days, largely due to fast-moving winds and low humidity, according to the National Weather Service.
Affected areas can expect winds of 10 to 20 mph and gusts up to 35 mph. Minimum daytime humidities may reach lows of 10 percent, according to the National Weather Service.
Additionally, affected areas can expect poor overnight humidity recovery, according to the National Weather Service.
This is the second Red Flag Warning in Northern California issued in less than a week.
Cal Fire asks that people in areas affected by the Red Flag Warning use extreme caution while outdoors.
Parts of Southern California, including Los Angeles and San Diego, have been cautioned with a fire weather watch due to warm, dry conditions, which could prompt rapid growth of fires, according to the National Weather Service.
