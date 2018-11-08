1,000-acre wildfire forces evacuations in Butte County, Cal Fire says

Evacuations are underway as firefighters work to contain a 1,000-acre blaze in Butte County, Cal Fire’s Butte Unit said Thursday morning.

Mandatory evacuation orders are in place for the communities of Pulga, Paradise and Concow, as well as all of Pentz Road east of Highway 70, as of 8 a.m., according to Cal Fire’s incident report page and a post by Butte County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook. Advisories are in place for zones 2, 6, 7, 11, 12 and 13, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Butte County said on Twitter that an evacuation shelter will open at Oroville Nazarene Church at 9 a.m.

The fire originated near Camp Creek and Pulga roads near Feather River Canyon this morning, Cal Fire said in a tweet. At this point, it is being referred to by Cal Fire as the Camp Fire.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Pulga is about 30 miles north of Oroville.

Butte is one of eight counties in which Pacific Gas and Electric Co. has announced a potential planned power shutoff event that could begin Thursday.

PG&E announced the possible shutoff earlier this week in light of forecasts for high winds and dry conditions creating high fire risk in a large portion of Northern California. National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning, in place Wednesday night through the end of the week.

PG&E spokeswoman Lynsey Paulo said that as of 8:25 a.m., the utility company’s emergency operations center based in San Francisco is aware of the Camp Fire burning in Butte County but had not yet given an order to shut off power.

An email update from PG&E at 6 a.m. Thursday indicated the utility had still not determined whether it would shut off power, and may not do so until late morning, as fire conditions were expected to be worst between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m.

This is a developing story. Please check sacbee.com for updates.