Camp Fire: Here’s how you can best help evacuees in Butte County

The Camp Fire has destroyed thousands of homes and structures, and displaced thousands of Butte County residents. The full scope of its destruction is yet to be seen, but the community needs help.

To volunteer

Butte County Emergency Services is using Caring Choices in Chico to coordinate emergency volunteers. Visit the Caring Choices office at 1398 Ridgewood Dr. in Chico, or its emergency center location at Southside Community Center in Oroville, to apply for a volunteer position. You can download an application from their website to fill out ahead of time.

Caring Choices asks that prospective volunteers do not go to emergency shelters or emergency service centers; it can cause congestion and confusion. If you’d like to volunteer, please visit one of their offices and they will assign you to a volunteer location after reviewing your application. If you are coming from far out of town, give them a call first at 530-899-3873 to ensure they need volunteers.

Volunteers can also check in at the main exhibit hall at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds in Yuba City to see if volunteers are needed for the evacuation center there.

Material Donations

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

The Butte County Fairgrounds in Gridley need these donations: New towels, and new clothing in all sizes, including shoes, undergarments, sweatshirts and bras. They do not currently need food or water.





The Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds in Yuba City are in need of pet food and supplies (collars, leashes), cat litter, food bowls for animals and hay for livestock. These can be dropped off at the livestock area of the fairgrounds.

The Yuba-Sutter Habitat For Humanity in Marysville is accepting material donations like clothing and shoes. Address: 202 D St., Marysville, CA 95901

202 D St., Marysville, CA 95901 The Sutter Fire Department, is taking donations of paper cups, paper plates, paper towels, animal food, new jackets, new coats, and bottled water. Address: 2340 California Street, Sutter, CA 95982

Hope Center in Oroville is taking donations of warm clothes, shoes, socks, and coats (primarily for elderly residents). Address: 1950 Kitrick Ave Ste A, Oroville, CA 95966

Monetary donations

Butte County’s Camp Fire Information is directing donations to the North Valley Community Foundation – Camp Fire Evacuation Relief Fund: https://www.nvcf.org/fund/camp-fire-evacuation-relief-fund/

Other ways to donate: