Camp Fire could threaten Oroville on Saturday night, Cal Fire says

With high winds expected Saturday night, Cal Fire has positioned crews to the south of the Camp Fire in an attempt to prevent it from reaching Lake Oroville, and possibly jumping into the city.

Northeastern gusts of up to 50 miles per hour are expected to pick up around 8 p.m. Saturday, Cal Fire spokesman Kevin Tidwell said. He could not estimate the fire’s likelihood to reach Oroville, but said the agency was monitoring the threat with crews around the fire’s perimeter.

“That is a potential threat, and we’re trying to mitigate that,” Tidwell said. “It’ll be similar wind conditions to when the fire first started, and with a significant wind event like that, our crews are worried about (the fire’s) potential to spread.”

The 100,000-acre Camp Fire has already killed at least nine people, injured three firefighters and destroyed nearly 6,500 homes, according to a Cal Fire media release — making it the most destructive fire in the state’s history. It was 20 percent contained as of 7 a.m. Saturday, with full containment not expected until the end of the month. At least 35 people remain missing.

More than 3,200 fire personnel were fighting the blaze as of Saturday morning, including 67 hand crews and 67 bulldozers digging lines to try to stop its spread.

“We’ve been in rescuer mode of saving (human) lives and saving animals, and we’re still doing that, but we’re also doing fire suppression work as well now,” Tidwell said.

Evacuation orders are in place for Paradise, Magalia, Concow, Butte Creek Canyon and Butte Valley, as well as several specific roads. Residents of Oroville, who fled when the town dam threatened to burst in February 2017, have been operating a shelter at Church of the Nazarene for their Butte County neighbors since Thursday.

The Camp Fire began at 6:29 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of Pulga and Camp Creek roads outside Paradise, the media release said. Pacific Gas & Electric Co. told state officials Thursday that one of the company’s power lines suffered an outage at about that time.