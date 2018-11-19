Two arrested for looting Cal Fire station during Camp Fire, authorities say

Two men were arrested in connection with the burglary of a fire station during the Camp Fire, Cal Fire said Monday in a news release.
Robert DePalma and William Erlbacher, both of Concow, face five felony counts including looting, vehicle theft and possession of stolen property after they allegedly burglarized a Cal Fire station in Butte County, according to the news release.
DePalma and Erlbacher were booked into jail, each in lieu of $250,000 bail.
Further details regarding the burglaries, arrests, the nature of the stolen property or at which fire station the burglary occurred were not immediately available.
Cal Fire, contracted by Butte County, operates 23 career-staffed fire stations and 14 volunteer stations in Butte County, according to the county website.
