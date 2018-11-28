All proceeds from ‘California Rising’ print to aid wildfire victims

There are various ways you can help the victims of California wildfires, but now you can do it through art.
Art.com, an Emeryville, California-based website that sells various works of art, has released a print inspired by the resilience of California wildfire victims. Titled “California Rising,” the 16X24 inch print features flowers rising from flames. It was created by Jennifer Steiner, Art.com’s Lead Production Artist. Prices for the print start at $39.99 and increase with the addition of various frames.
One hundred percent of the proceeds from sales of the print will be donated to the California Community Foundation’s Wildfire Relief Fund, which supports recovery efforts for Californa wildfires. According to its website, The Wildlife Relief Fund has raised $5 million for wildfire recovery efforts in California since 2003.
The Camp Fire started on Nov. 8 and has since become the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in California history. As of Nov. 27, 88 people were confirmed dead and 203 were still missing.
The Camp Fire was confirmed fully contained on Nov. 25. It destroyed more than 13,000 homes.
The Woolsey Fire also started on Nov. 8 and burned over 100,000 acres in Los Angeles and Ventura counties. It destroyed 1,500 structures and was 100 percent contained on Nov. 21.
