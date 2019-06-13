Homeowners in four Northern California counties face ban on residential debris burning

How to protect your home from wildfires Use these tips to improve the odds that your home will survive a wildfire. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Use these tips to improve the odds that your home will survive a wildfire.

As hotter weather settles in across Northern California, Cal Fire is suspending all permits for outdoor residential burning in Placer, Yuba, Nevada and Sierra counties starting Monday at 8 a.m.

The ban restricts any residential burning of landscape debris such as branches and leaves in the four-county area, according to a news release from Cal Fire. However, the suspension does not apply to campfires in structured campgrounds or on private property, the release said. Campfire permits are offered at local fire stations or online at PreventWildfireCA.org

Cal Fire may issue special permits for agriculture, land management, fire training, and other industrial-type burning after a site inspection, according to the release

Since the beginning of the year, California firefighters statewide have responded to more than 1,170 wildfires, the release said. After a wet winter, rising temperatures and winds are rapidly drying out grass, increasing the risk of fire.

To prepare for potential wildfire, Cal Fire urges residents to maintain a minimum defensible space of 100 feet around every home and building on their property. For more information, visit www.ReadyForWildfire.org.





Cal Fire also recommends using fire resistant plants and non-flammable ground cover in landscaping, and using alternate disposal methods for landscape debris such as chipping or taking it to a biomass energy or green waste facility.