Sand Fire in Yolo County nearly contained. 2 minor injuries reported, Cal Fire says

About 125 area residents have been evacuated due to the Sand Fire in Yolo County's Capay Valley near Guinda on Highway 16. About 1,800 acres have been burned, according to Cal Fire.

Six days after igniting in rural Yolo County, the Sand Fire is now 98 percent contained, with hundreds of personnel having been pulled off the wildfire since the start of the week, Cal Fire said in a Friday morning update.

Cal Fire now says two minor injuries have been reported in connection with the fire, which stands at 2,512 acres as firefighters continue containment efforts by mopping up hot spots, according to a 7 a.m. incident report.

A total of 200 fire personnel remain assigned to the fire, which was being battled by more than 1,100 firefighters at the start of the week. Crews still at the fire Friday continue to construct new fire lines and fortify existing ones, Cal Fire says.

Evacuation orders and advisories issued last weekend have since been lifted, and no road closures remain in place along Highway 16 and County Road 41. About 130 residents had been evacuated from Saturday through 5 p.m. Monday.

The Sand Fire sparked just before 3 p.m. in the Capay Valley, between the sparsely populated communities of Guinda and Rumsey. It remains the state’s largest wildfire by acreage in 2019, according to Cal Fire.