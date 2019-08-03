State’s largest wildfire this year, 14,000 acres in Modoc County, is 95% contained

Tucker Fire has burned 14,000 acres in Modoc County California’s largest wildfire of the year so far, the Tucker Fire burning in Modoc County, saw relatively slow growth Tuesday as fire crews continued to battle for containment. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK California’s largest wildfire of the year so far, the Tucker Fire burning in Modoc County, saw relatively slow growth Tuesday as fire crews continued to battle for containment.

California’s largest wildfire of the year, a 14,000-acre blaze in Modoc County, reached 95% containment Saturday morning, according to an incident report.

Smoke from the fire may still be seen, but night shift crews did not encounter any new threats, a report from the California Interagency Incident Management Team 10 said.

Throughout Saturday, fire crews were monitoring the area for flare-ups, the report said. Firefighters will also continue to mop up to ensure containment and repair damage caused by fire suppression, officials said.

Firefighters were continuing to monitor the weather, which can fan wildfires. Saturday was dry and warm, with north winds shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. More hot weather was expected Sunday.

The Tucker Fire ignited around 3:45 p.m. July 28 near the Clear Lake National Wildlife Refuge along Highway 139 and has stood at 14,217 acres since Wednesday morning, previous incident reports say. The refuge is a wildlife habitat that spans 46,000 acres.

The fire has charred vegetation up to the southwestern shore of the Clear Lake Reservoir, which is part of the refuge, according to maps and photos.

The interagency management team reported Wednesday that the wildfire was caused by traffic on Highway 139. The resulting blaze grew to 11,000 acres in just over a day, the Modoc National Forest said in a tweet on Monday.

Fire crews had contained over half of the fire by Thursday morning, officials said.

As of Saturday morning, 450 personnel were still assigned to the fire. No evacuation orders were issued, and no structures have been reported as damaged or destroyed.