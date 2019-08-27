Folsom Blvd lane near Starfire light-rail station blocked due to five-vehicle crash

A five-vehicle crash on Folsom Boulevard and Starfire Drive caused California Highway Patrol to block the second eastbound lane of Folsom Boulevard, according to reports by highway patrol.

The Rosemont crash occurred next to the Starfire light-rail station.

Two cars first crashed at 5:53 p.m., highway patrol reports show, and then more cars got involved in the crash, including a patrol vehicle of a government agency that has not yet been identified.