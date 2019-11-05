Funeral procession for fallen El Dorado deputy will affect Tuesday traffic, CHP says

Authorities say the funeral procession for fallen El Dorado Sheriff’s Deputy Brian Ishmael will have a heavy impact on traffic Tuesday afternoon along highways and thoroughfares between Roseville and Placerville.

A map provided by California Highway Patrol’s Valley Division shows that the procession will first travel south on Highway 65 starting in Roseville; then east on Interstate 80 from Highway 65 to Sierra College Boulevard; then south on Sierra College Boulevard to Hazel Avenue; and finally east on Highway 50 from Hazel Avenue to Placerville.

Drivers are encouraged avoid that route from about noon through 3 p.m., with the CHP saying in a tweet that traffic would be “significantly impacted.”

Traffic will be significantly impacted tomorrow during the memorial procession honoring fallen El Dorado County Sheriff’s Deputy Brian Ishmael's funeral in Rocklin, Ca. The route ends in Placerville. Please avoid the highlighted route from 12-3pm tomorrow Nov. 5th. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/KFMtQEF2xT — CHP Valley Division (@CHP_Valley) November 4, 2019

Ishmael, 37, was shot and killed Oct. 23 while responding to a marijuana theft call in Somerset, a rural community in El Dorado County. Four men have been charged in connection with Ishmael’s murder, including the alleged gunman, Juan Carlos Vasquez-Orozco, 20.

The procession will depart from Bayside Church’s Adventure campus in Roseville, where memorial services for Ishmael will begin at 10 a.m.

Bayside Church Adventure has been the site of funerals for several local law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty in recent years, including Sacramento Police Officer Tara O’Sullivan and Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies Mark Stasyuk, Robert French and Danny Oliver. Those four officers were slain in separate incidents between 2014 and this June.