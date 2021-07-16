Hit-and-run collision on Highway 70 in Oroville kills motorcyclist, CHP says

A motorcyclist from Marysville on Highway 70 was killed Thursday evening in a hit-and-run, according to Yuba-Sutter California Highway Patrol.

An unidentified driver was going southbound on Highway 70 north of Feather Boulevard. The vehicle swerved into a nearby lane at around 9:50 p.m. and collided with a motorcyclist, according to CHP.

The motorcyclist proceeded to lose control and fatally hit a metal guardrail. The driver continued to go southbound and has not been located, CHP said.

A witness and physical evidence at the scene helped determine the cause of collision. CHP is still investigating the collision.