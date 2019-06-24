If you’re wondering how summer skiing in Tahoe is going, take a look

Sights and sounds of summer skiing in Lake Tahoe Jennifer Harrison interviewed skiers and snowboarders at Squaw Valley resort in a video for Sacramento Valley Water that shows summer conditions on the mountain. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Jennifer Harrison interviewed skiers and snowboarders at Squaw Valley resort in a video for Sacramento Valley Water that shows summer conditions on the mountain.

They are still skiing at one place in Lake Tahoe even though it’s summer.

Squaw Valley plans to stay open Friday through Sunday through the Fourth of July, weather permitting. The ski resort has been offering skiers $5 lift tickets every Friday in June. The deal comes after Squaw Valley recorded 700 inches of snow for the season, the third snowiest on record.

The video above shows the summer snow conditions and skiiers are enjoying it. June skiing is not bad for business, either, according to Alex Spychalsky, spokeswoman for the Olympic Valley resort.

“We don’t normally stay open until July 7, so when we can extend our ski season ... obviously it increases the business for us here,” she said in a video interview with Sacramento Valley Water, an agency that promotes water and wildlife in Northern California. “But that also is a boost to the Villiage, the locally owned businesses at the base of our mountain, (and) also for the north Lake Tahoe area.”