Sacramento temperature start week cooler after blast of summertime heat

Myla Sigala, 4, a resident of Elk Grove, plays on a hippo shaped water feature at Derr-Okamoto Park in Elk Grove, Sunday, July 28, 2019. dkim@sacbee.com

After a weekend of intense heat that reached 104 degrees in Sacramento, the capital region and Northern California will see temperatures cool this work week.

High temperatures will stay in the low 90s early in the workweek, and will rise to mid- to upper-90s by the weekend, according to forecasters at the National Weather Service.

Sunday is “the last super hot day for while,” said Karl Swanberg, a forecaster at the National Weather Service’s Sacramento office. The weather service had issued an excessive heat watch this weekend, warning people of heat stroke and exhaustion that can occur from staying outside too long. And the region’s air quality district issued advisories for unhealthy air for sensitive groups.

The temperature drop will be “most noticeable beginning tomorrow,” Swanberg said, as “we’re going to get a strong Delta breeze overnight and into the morning hours on Monday.”

Today will mark an end to the widespread triple digits as the Delta breeze strengthens this evening into the overnight hours. This will bring a noticeable decrease in temperatures. Some locations will see tomorrow's highs around 10-15 degrees below where they are today! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/RbbmYzYmhh — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) July 28, 2019

Conditions on Monday in Sacramento will be sunny with highs expected to be 92 degrees before an overnight cool-off to 59 degrees. Tuesday will bring mostly cloudy skies with a high of 90. Clear conditions are expected through the week with temperatures gradually rising to 98 degrees by Sunday.

Smoke from the Milepost 97 wildfire in southern Oregon, which contributed to poorer air quality, is expected to be blown away from the area by Sunday evening as winds increase from the southerly direction, the weather service said.

Forecasters say clouds have been slow to fill along the coast near San Francisco but continue to show a steady progression in trying to fill in near the coast, which is delaying the Delta breeze. Overnight winds will develop late with peak winds in the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta area to be around 30 mph – Sacramento will see winds as high as 10 mph.

The relief came after temperatures peaked above 100 for many places in the valley. On Saturday, the high temperature in Sacramento reached 105. At Executive Airport it was 102, 3 degrees shy of the all-time high for July 27 of 105 set in 1980 and almost 10 degrees above the normal for this time of year.

Other triple-digit places Saturday included 107-degree highs in Redding and at Travis Air Force Base.